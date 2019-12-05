Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Fatal Area Stabbing

Kathy Reakes
Police arrested an area man for the fatal stabbing of another.
A 21-year-old area man has been charged with the stabbing death of a man in the area.

Sullivan County resident Tiquan Underwood, of Fallsburg, was arrested following the stabbing of Ulster County resident Gomar Gonzalez, 24, of Wawarsing, around 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, said Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesman for the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, Gonzalez was stabbed multiple times on Route 209 in the Town of Wawarsing. He was rushed to Ellenville Regional Hospital where he died.

Underwood has been charged with felony manslaughter, Nevel said.

State police are continuing the investigation and ask that anyone with information contact the New York State Police in Ellenville at 845-626-2863.

