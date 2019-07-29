Contact Us
Breaking News: NY Lessens Penalties For Marijuana Possession
Police & Fire

Man Becomes Irate, Hostile After Approaching Officer During Spring Valley DWI Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Spring Valley man was arrested for harassing a police officer during a traffic stop.
While Spring Valley police were arresting a local resident for DWI, another man approached the officer and became irate and hostile, which also landed him in cuffs.

The strange incident took place around 3:50 a.m., Sunday, July 28, when a Spring Valley made a traffic stop at 150 LIberty Parkway for a driver that had allegedly committed numerous traffic violations, said Officer Matthew Galli.

During the interview and investigation handled by the officer, Jerry Blanc, 29, of Spring Valley, was found to driving at more than double the legal limit at 0.18 percent, said Galli.

Blanc was arrested for aggravated DWI, DWI, operating with a suspended license, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a public road.

During the course of the officer’s investigation, Jeyvl Porcenat, 28, of Spring Valley, approached the officer’s stop and began to act irate and hostile towards the officer obstructing his investigation.

Porcenat was arrested for resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors.

He also had an active warrant from the Spring Valley Justice Court.

