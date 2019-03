An alleged major street-level drug dealer was taken down during a no-knock search warrant following a months-long investigation.

Juan P. Colon, 40, of Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, by the City of Middletown Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with the state police, the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, said Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

During the raid at 90 Linden Ave., Colon was located inside the residence and immediately taken into custody without incident, Thoelen said.

A subsequent search of the apartment revealed a large number of narcotics, including 135.4 grams of crack cocaine, 101.7 grams of heroin, 400.6 grams of Ecstasy, and 404.8 grams of marijuana, as well as $1,546 in cash, he added.

Following his arrest, Colon was arraigned in District Court in White Plains on several counts of drug conspiracy charges.

Colon became a target after the Middletown Police received multiple reports and tips regarding a significant amount of narcotics-related activity in the Linden Avenue area, Thoelen said.

Based upon the charges within the federal system, Colon faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Mr. Colon is accused of running a major street-level narcotics operation, which endangered the residents of our City, said Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw. "I am proud to once again work closely with our state and federal law enforcement partners and work to rid our streets of deadly drugs such as heroin, ecstasy, and crack cocaine.”

