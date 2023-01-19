Contact Us
ID Released Of Man Killed After Tractor-Trailer Fell On I-287

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic
A Guilford man was killed after his tractor-trailer fell on I-287 westbound in Harrison by Exit 9A.
A Guilford man was killed after his tractor-trailer fell on I-287 westbound in Harrison by Exit 9A.

The names of the victims of a crash in which a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 at the interchange with I-684 in Westchester County have been released by police. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer who was killed was identified as 42-year-old Connecticut resident Nathan Montalvo of the town of Guilford in New Haven County, and the motorist injured after the truck landed on the highway was identified as 37-year-old Aris Guerrero of West Hempstead. 

The fatal accident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 10:20 a.m. when Montalvo's tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north in Harrison, fell from the roadway, and landed on the I-287 westbound lanes, according to state police. 

Montalvo was killed at the scene when the tractor-trailer fell, and Guerrero, who was in a vehicle traveling on I-287 at the time, was taken to Westchester Medical Center for his injuries. 

The crash is still being investigated by police, and the New York state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone with information to call Investigator Hettinger at 914-769-2600.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

