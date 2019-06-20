Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Route 9W Crash

Kathy Reakes
A fatal crash has closed Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.
A fatal crash has closed Route 9W in the town of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a woman killed during a mulitple-vehicle crash on Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.

Barbara Moloney, 78, of Marlboro, was killed during a four-vehicle crash that took place around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, on Route 9W, north of Lattintown Road, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

The other three drivers received treatment for less serious injuries, Nenni said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and no further information on anyone else involved is being released at this time, he added.

The crash closed Route 9W until after 7:30 p.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

