ID Released For Victim In Fatal Four-Alarm Westchester Apartment Fire

A man killed during a fire at a four-story building in Westchester has been identified.

Peter Lettieri, 64, a resident of the building, was killed during the four-alarm fire that started around 7:28 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at 112 Saratoga Ave., in Yonkers, said Yonkers Police D/Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

In addition to Lettieri, who lived on the first floor, five residents were injured, and 26 firefighters, with two still in the hospital, said Yonkers Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Citrone.

One of those injured was forced to jump from a third-story window to escape.

Two cats and a dog were rescued from the building, Citrone said.

Some 93 firefighters, with a total of six hose lines, and 21 apparatus, battled the flames for more than three hours before bringing the fire under control shortly before 11 p.m., he added.

The Yonkers Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross are assisting eight displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.