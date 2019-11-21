ID Released For Teacher, Father Of Four Stabbed Near Synagogue In Monsey

A man stabbed and beaten by an unknown attacker or attackers has been identified by a Jewish publication.

According to The Yeshiva World, the man, a father of four children who was attacked, has been identified as a kollel yungerman, a man who studies Torah full time.

The man was attacked around 5:30 a.m. as he walked to early shul in Monsey on Howard Avenue, Ramapo Police said.

According to Yeshiva World , the man, who was found lying on the roadway bleeding, told Rockland Hatzolah "that a vehicle pulled up, two men got out, brutally assaulted him, and then stabbed him multiple times. They got back into their vehicle and drove away."

The news outlet goes on to say the victim's account of events was verified by video security footage.

After speaking, the man reportedly then passed out and Hatzolah transported the victim to Westchester Trauma Center where he underwent surgery.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.