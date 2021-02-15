I-87 Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Charges For Out-Of-State Duo

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two out-of-state men for alleged possession of a handgun and loaded magazine.

Israel Davis, age 25, and Malick Davis, age 22, both of Hemingway, South Carolina, were arrested by New York State Police around 5:25 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11 during a traffic stop in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Cornwall, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, while interviewing the two men a probable cause for a search was established and during the search, troopers found a Springfield Armory XDS-9, 9mm handgun, and a Springfield Armory magazine loaded with 7, 9mm rounds.

Both men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and felony criminal possession of a firearm.

The pair were released with appearance tickets to appear in court on Wednesday, March 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.