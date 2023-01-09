Hudson Valley Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize.

Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6.

The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store, located at 876 Route 22 in Brewster, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said Bossi received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

