Hudson Valley Man Busted With Heroin, Other Drugs, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for alleged possession of heroin and other drugs during a warrants search.

Michael Mastrantone, age 36, of Peekskill, was arrested following an investigation into drug sales in the area around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at his home following the search, said Peekskill Police Department Lt. Jack Galusha.

According to Galusha, during the search, officers seized 70 grams of heroin, 25 grams of cocaine, drug packaging material, and scales.

Mastrantone was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Mastrantone was held pending arraignment in Peekskill City Court on Monday, April 12.

"Today’s arrest of a dangerous drug dealer and the seizure of a deadly amount of heroin and other narcotics is another step in the continuing efforts of the City of Peekskill Police Department to curtail the supply and sale of drugs in our community, said Chief of Police Don Halmy.

