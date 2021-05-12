Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Former Teacher In Rockland County Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen

Kathy Reakes
The Clarkstown Central School District Office in New City.
The Clarkstown Central School District Office in New City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A former school teacher in the Hudson Valley has been arrested on various charges connected with sexually abusing a 15-year-old victim.

Samantha Silberman, age 30, was arrested on Monday, May 10 in Rockland County by the Clarkstown Police on sexual abuse and misconduct charges, said Detective Norm Peters.

Silberman, a former teacher within the Clarkstown Central School District, is accused of abusing a 15-year old victim in late 2019 and early 2020, Peters said.

Police declined to release additional information due to the age of the victim.

Silberman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

She was arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court and released pending a future court appearance on June 7, Peters said.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau continues to investigate this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 845-639-5840.

