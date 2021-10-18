Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Garbage Truck Crashes Into Home In Region
Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The fire. Photo Credit: Monsey Fire Department
Monsey firefighters on the scene. Photo Credit: Monsey Fire Department
The home under construction. Photo Credit: Monsey Fire Department

A fire damaged a home under construction in the area.

The fire started around 11:19 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 in Rockland County at 48 Briarcliff Drive in Monsey.

According to the Monsey Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a working fire in the basement of the home.

Crews were able to make a quick initial push and had the fire extinguished shortly, keeping the fire contained to the room of origin, the department said.

No one was injured in the fire.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. 

The department was assisted by the following agencies:

  • Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1
  • Columbian Engine Co. #1
  • Spring Valley Fire Department
  • South Spring Valley FD
  • Tallman Volunteer Fire Department. 

Also assisting were the Ramapo Police Department and the Ramapo Community Ambulance Corps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.