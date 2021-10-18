Fire Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Ramapo

A fire damaged a home under construction in the area.

The fire started around 11:19 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 in Rockland County at 48 Briarcliff Drive in Monsey.

According to the Monsey Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a working fire in the basement of the home.

Crews were able to make a quick initial push and had the fire extinguished shortly, keeping the fire contained to the room of origin, the department said.

No one was injured in the fire.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

The department was assisted by the following agencies:

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1

Columbian Engine Co. #1

Spring Valley Fire Department

South Spring Valley FD

Tallman Volunteer Fire Department.

Also assisting were the Ramapo Police Department and the Ramapo Community Ambulance Corps.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.