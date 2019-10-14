Father, Son Charged In Area Burglary

An area father and son are behind bars after being nabbed for burglary in Ulster County.

Paul V. Cahill Jr., 52 and his 20-year-old son Paul V. Cahill III, both of Walden, were arrested around 8:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, after Ulster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Albany Post Road in the Town of Shawangunk for a reported burglary in progress, said Det. Lt. Abe Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene a witness provided them with the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. Deputies were able to apprehended nearby shortly, he said.

Both men were were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny, Markiewicz said.

The father is being held at the Ulster County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond and the son is being held of $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies were assisted by the Town of Shawangunk Police Department, New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.