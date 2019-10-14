Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Pearl River HS Offering Counseling In Wake Of Crash That Killed One Student, Injured Another
Police & Fire

Father, Son Charged In Area Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A father and son duo were arrested for an alleged house burglary.
A father and son duo were arrested for an alleged house burglary. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An area father and son are behind bars after being nabbed for burglary in Ulster County.

Paul V. Cahill Jr., 52 and his 20-year-old son Paul V. Cahill III, both of Walden, were arrested around 8:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, after Ulster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Albany Post Road in the Town of Shawangunk for a reported burglary in progress, said Det. Lt. Abe Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene a witness provided them with the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. Deputies were able to apprehended nearby shortly, he said.

Both men were were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny, Markiewicz said.

The father is being held at the Ulster County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond and the son is being held of $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies were assisted by the Town of Shawangunk Police Department, New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.