Ex-Airmont Deputy Mayor Headed For Jail On Gun Charges

A former Hudson Valley deputy mayor has pleaded guilty to six felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Ramapo resident Brian Downey, age 49, of Airmont, plead guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in connection with the discovery of a cache of weapons during a search of his Airmont home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

He faces two years in the Rockland County Jail for his convictions, Walsh said.

The sentence will run concurrently to a plea of guilty entered in federal court on Friday, Feb. 10, on weapons charges and possession of federal badges and ID cards. Downey faces 18 to 24 months in federal prison on those charges.

The investigation was initially launched after the DA received a tip regarding a package containing a gun silencer that was intercepted by US Customs and Border Protection that was en route to Downey’s Rockland County home.

According to Walsh, the package was disguised and labeled as a “motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe.”

Further investigation found that similar packages had been sent to Downey’s home in the past.

While executing the search warrant, investigators seized:

12 firearm silencers;

19 assault rifles;

More than 85 high-capacity magazines;

Multiple false federal law enforcement credentials;

Two false New York State Court Officer shields;

New York State Court Officer ID card.

Downey, who formally worked as a Ramapo deputy building inspector and part-time court officer, acknowledged that he wasn’t authorized to possess the weapons but defended his actions as a "peace officer," according to the federal complaint unsealed in 2021.

Walsh said, “Investigators from my office and many other law enforcement agencies were able to see this investigation through to a guilty plea. I commend them for dedication and hard work, striving to keep Rockland a safe community."

