Duo From NY Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Dogs Found Covered In Porcupine Quills

Two New York residents are facing animal cruelty charges after dogs were found at their home suffering from chronic injuries caused by porcupine quills.

New York State Police said 41-year-old Christina LaValley and 42-year-old John Paul Barton, both residents of Parish in Oswego County, were arrested on Sunday, Aug. 7, and charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

Police said several dogs at their residence had porcupine quills in their faces, noses, necks, and bodies.

Barton told investigators he didn't have money to take the animals to the veterinarian and planned to shoot them, authorities said.

Two Labrador Retrievers were barely able to walk and could not eat or drink, and they were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to a veterinary hospital in East Syracuse, police said.

State Police said the veterinarian determined that the injuries were chronic, and the two dogs showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia/hypochloremia.

Authorities said LaValley and Barton are set to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 19.

State Police reported being assisted at the scene by:

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

Oswego County SPCA

The Town of Parish Dog Control Officer.

