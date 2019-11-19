Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle Ends Up In Creek In Area

A speeding motorist was injured after losing control of his vehicle and ending up in a creek in the area.

The single-vehicle crash took place in Orange County around 7:11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, on Tuthill Road in Blooming Grove, said Blooming Grove Police Officer Michael Graziano.

Graziano said speed played a factor in the man losing control and going off the roadway, into a creek, where the vehicle rolled over.

When police arrived on the scene the driver was out of the vehicle.

The driver received minor injuries, Graziano said.

The crash is under investigation.

