Driver Asleep Behind Wheel In Nyack Impaired By Drugs, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police say he fell asleep behind the wheel in Nyack while impaired by drugs.

Orangetown Police say they observed a vehicle on Artopee Way in Nyack on Thursday, April 25 around 1:30 a.m. Officers say the vehicle was stopped with the driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel.

Officers were able to wake up the driver, identified as 35-year-old Chris Yaniga of Creskill, New Jersey, and determined that he was under the influence of drugs, police say.

Yaniga was also found to be in possession of a quantity of what appeared to be crack cocaine as well as heroin, according to police.

Yaniga was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters.

Police say Yaniga submit to a chemical test, and the results are pending.

Yaniga was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Yaniga was released on bail. He is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, May 14.

