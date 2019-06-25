CT Man Wanted For Murder Shot, Killed After Police Manhunt

A multi-state manhunt for a Connecticut resident wanted by police after a man was killed and his wife critically injured during a stabbing attack ended with the suspect being fatally shot during an altercation with law enforcement.

Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, of Kent, Connecticut (shown in the photo here) was killed on Monday, June 24 in Gaines County, Texas, about 1,000 miles away from the random attack that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21 in Nashville.

A Gaines County deputy was stabbed in the altercation with Bohning and was hospitalized in El Paso with non-life-threatening injuries, Nashville Police said.

During the Nashville attack, Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, fled the couple’s residence and collapsed in the street with significant wounds, including one to her neck, Metro Nashville Police said.

Neighbors rendered aid as officers and Nashville Fire Department paramedics responded. When officers arrived, they cleared the residence and found Donald Zirkle, 59, critically wounded at the rear. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Although seriously wounded, Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to communicate with detectives at the hospital. It appears that the Zirkles were sitting on their back porch when a stranger, described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with long blond hair and a dirty yellow shirt, approached and asked for directions before attacking the couple with a sharp instrument, police said. Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to make it into the house and ran out the front door into the street.

A silver Subaru sedan with Connecticut license plates was inexplicably parked in the street at the side of the house with its rear doors open, police said. The car was registered to Bohning. His family in Connecticut told authorities there that they had not heard from him in several days.

