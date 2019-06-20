Chemical Smell Sickens Workers In Monsey

Workers at a Monsey business were treated for dizziness and other ailments after being exposed to a chemical smell that turned out not to be a hazardous material.

Spring Valley police responded to the area of 6 Melnick Drive, in Monsey, around 12:40 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, for a possible hazardous materials situation, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

A preliminary investigation found that workers in the building were experiencing itchy throats, and dizziness from an unknown liquid coming from the suite above theirs, Galli said.

The building was evacuated and the Spring Hill EMS responded to treat the parties feeling ill, as did the Spring Valley Fire Department, and the Rockland County Hazmat Team.

Due to the Hazmat team’s investigation, the liquid ultimately was found not to be a hazardous material.

The building as well as the roadway re-opened a short time after.

