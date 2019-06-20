Arrests Of Alleged Orangeburg Porch Pirates Lead To Discovery Of Cell Phone Scam, Drugs

The arrests of two people suspected of stealing packages in Orangeburg has resulted in the discoveries of a cell phone scam and illegal prescription drugs, police say.

According to the Orangetown Police Department and its Community Enrichment Team (CET), a suspicious male was seen entering a residential property and removing a delivery package from the front steps on Parkway Drive South in Orangeburg on Thursday, June 13 around 1:15 p.m.

The officer reported the incident and initiated a traffic stop on a white 2011 Ford Explorer, identifying the occupants as David Sanchez Diaz, 31, of the Bronx and Edward Rivera Lopez, 27, of Manhattan, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the package had been stolen from the front porch of the residence and that the men were involved in a cell phone ordering scam, police say. Rivera Lopez had allegedly entered the property without permission and took a package that was addressed to the home.

The suspects were allegedly paid to retrieve a package containing a fraudulently obtained cell phone that was sent to the residence under a different name.

Police say Sanchez Diaz was also found to be in possession of a large number of prescription pills (Endocet) which he did not hold a prescription for.

Sanchez Diaz and Rivera Lopez were arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters for processing. Sanchez Diaz faces charges for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Rivera Lopez was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and trespassing, a violation.

Both suspects were arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail.

