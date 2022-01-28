Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Area Woman Arrested Twice Within Hours

Kathy Reakes
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A woman from the area was arrested twice within hours after police said she violated an order of protection.

Ulster County resident Christine Diliberto, age 43, of the village of Saugerties was arrested the first time around 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, after Saugerties police responded to a 911 call on East Bridge Street for a welfare check.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, when officers arrived they found Diliberto who was highly intoxicated and "troubled."

During the interview with officers, she started to flip over the furniture in the apartment and made several threats to kill her boyfriend in front of officers, Sinagra said.

 A file check confirmed that there was an order of protection in place between the victim and Diliberto. 

As officers attempted to take Diliberto into custody, she resisted, kicking one of the officers, he said.

Following her arrest, Diliberto became so belligerent the judge ordered her to be taken to the hospital for treatment and issued a new order of protection for the victim.

 Diliberto was transported to the Kingston Hospital where she was evaluated and then released.

At 4:45 am, Monday, Jan. 24, Saugerties Police once again received a 911 to the same residence for a reported domestic dispute, involving an intoxicated woman. 

Following a police investigation, Diliberto was arrested again for criminal contempt of a court order and three counts of harassment for violating a court order, Sinagra said.

She was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $5000 cash bail / $10,000 bond.

