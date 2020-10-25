Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Area Man Wanted For Possessing Footage Of Sexual Performance By Child, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
State Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a wanted man who solicited prostitution and requested illicit photographs from a high school student on social media. 

Alex Allende, 24, was charged for possessing footage of an obscene sexual performance by a child in April of 2019 and never returned to court in Orange County for sentencing. 

State Police in Middletown were tipped off to his alleged behavior after a student at a local high school approached a trooper, who had just given a presentation on social media safety, and told her that Allende had recruited her for prostitution and asked her for photos of a sexual nature. 

Allende stands at 5-foot-7, has brown hair and black eyes and weighs approximately 300 pounds. 

Those with information on Allende's whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 845-344-5300 or by sending an email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

