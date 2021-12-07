Area Man Hid 19 Bags Of Cocaine Near Groin, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance following a jury trial after he was allegedly caught with 19 bags of cocaine near his groin.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Monday, Dec. 6, Cory Williams, age 46, of Middletown, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced in February.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

According to the District Attorney's Office, in December 2019, the City of Middletown Police Department, aided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Special Operations Group and the New York State Police executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence on Little Monhagen Road, in the City of Middletown.

The police also were issued a warrant to search his vehicle, as well as Williams, the DA's Office said.

Williams was apprehended in his car at and a total of 19 individually packaged bags of cocaine were recovered from his groin area and from between his buttocks, court documents said.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation as well as the Sheriff’s Special Operations Group and New York State Police for their assistance in executing the search warrants.

By law, Williams must be sentenced to at least six years in state prison.

