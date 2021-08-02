Area Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13, Police Say

An area man was allegedly busted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 following an investigation by the state police child abuse unit.

Orange County resident Johnathan Diaz Flores, age 35, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, after state police received a report on the Child Abuse Hotline, said New York State Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following the report, an investigation was conducted and found that Diaz Flores "did engage in a course of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13," state police said.

Diza Flores was charged with sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the child.

