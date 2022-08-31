Area Business Owner Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators found he stole boats and cash from customers who were attempting to purchase new boats from him.

Orange County resident Andrew Concors, of Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, New York State Police reported.

Police said Concors was the owner of Sports Nuts Inc, a boating and marine shop in the Sullivan County hamlet of Rock Hill.

Authorities received numerous complaints that people had tried to purchase boats from Concors and he had taken their current boats for trade-ins along with cash for down payments, according to the report.

Concors never delivered new boats, did not return the money, and did not return the boats used for trade-ins, police said.

State Police said the missing boats were later recovered.

