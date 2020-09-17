Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Area On Disorderly Conduct Charge

Christina Coulter
Jessica Santiago, 33
Jessica Santiago, 33 Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

A 33-year-old woman who missed her day in court after her charge of petit larceny from 2018 was reduced to disorderly conduct is wanted by area police. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jessica Santiago, pictured, is asked to contact Town of Newburgh police. 

Santiago reportedly stands at 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. 

Tips can be proffered by calling 845-564-1100 or at TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

