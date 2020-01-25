Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

A man busted with fentanyl and heroin during a routine traffic stop in the area is wanted by New York State Police.

An alert has been issued by State Police in Sullivan County for Matthew Husted, 28, of Loch Sheldrake, who was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop last year in Fallsburg.

According to police, Husted was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by State Police troopers in August for a vehicle and traffic violation. During the subsequent stop and investigation, it was determined that Husted was in possession of approximately 24 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and he was arrested.

Husted was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and later failed to return to court to answer the charges. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Husted was described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

