Alert Issued For Scammers Posing As Rockland County Sheriff's Detectives
Alert Issued For Scammers Posing As Rockland County Sheriff's Detectives

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are alerting residents about phone scams where suspects impersonate detectives.
Authorities in the Hudson Valley are alerting residents about phone scams where suspects impersonate detectives.

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are alerting residents about phone scams where suspects impersonate detectives.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said it has received reports of scammers calling potential victims and claiming to be a detective with the sheriff's office.

The suspects reportedly tell the victims they were served a subpoena to appear as a witness in Rockland County Court, and they didn't appear.

They then say the victim is in contempt of court, with a warrant being issued, and the victim can pay the court a civil penalty instead of undergoing criminal proceedings. 

They usually ask that the funds be paid to a lieutenant or Sheriff Falco through a Zelle account, the sheriff's office said. 

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office said it will never ask for payment over the phone through PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the scam to call the sheriff's office at 845-638-5500.

