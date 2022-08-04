Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Village of Airmont (outlined in red).
The Village of Airmont (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Tevenet on Pixabay

Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home.

The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.

It was also reported that the unidentified woman had sustained physical injuries during her confinement, Franklin said.

Through an investigation, patrol officers located the woman and child at a home in the Village of Airmont, he added.

Allegedly holding the pair was Joel Santiago, age 32, of the Village of Airmont, Franklin reported.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Santiago who was charged with:

  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Attempted assault
  • Aggravated criminal contempt
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Assault

He was arraigned in the town of Rampo Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail and turned over to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Franklin said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

