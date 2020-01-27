Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

40-Year-Old Stopped In Rockland Had BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers arrested a New Jersey man for alleged impaired driving.
New York State Police troopers arrested a New Jersey man for alleged impaired driving. Photo Credit: File

A man with a previous DWI conviction is facing new charges after allegedly driving drunk with a blood-alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit on I-87, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Clarkstown stopped Pedro Cruzgonzalez, 40, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, when he committed a vehicle and traffic violation on I-87.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, it was determined that Cruzgonzalez was allegedly intoxicated, and he was taken into custody.

At the New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, Cruzgonzalez submitted to a breathalyzer, which determined his blood alcohol content was .20, more than double the legal limit.

Further investigation determined that Cruzgonzalez had a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years, which elevated his latest charge to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony.

Cruzgonzalez was released to a sober third-party and issued an appearance ticket to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 13 to respond to the DWI charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.