Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Man Accused Of Defrauding State Workers’ Compensation Fund Out Of $33.7K
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Parked At Airmont Service Station Gas Pump Caught With Heroin, Pot, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Ramapo Police Department arrested a man they found slumped over the steering wheel at an area gas station. Photo Credit: File

A 23-year-old area man who was allegedly slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at a gas station was arrested for DWAI/Drugs.

The incident took place around 2:10 a.m., Friday, May 10, at a gas station in the Village of Airmont, when Ramapo Police responded to a call of a person slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the vehicle occupied by a man who was responsive and obviously under the influence of narcotics, police said.

He was found to be in possession of heroin and marijuana and placed under arrest and charged with DWAI-Drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The unidentified man is currently being processed at the Ramapo Police Department.

