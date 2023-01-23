Contact Us
22-Year-Old Driving Drunk Crashes Into Tree In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 22-year-old Ulster County man was seriously injured after crashing while allegedly driving drunk.
A 22-year-old area man is in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Saugerties on the Glasco Turnpike.

Investigating officers established that Brandon G Norton of Shokan was driving a 1998 Honda Civic when he failed to negotiate a crest on the roadway due to excessive speed, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

As a result, Norton’s vehicle went off the roadway, rolling over several times before striking a tree, where the Honda came to final rest, Sinagra said.

Norton, who was able to self-extricate himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, had sustained multiple injuries during the crash. 

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and firefighters from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, before being flown from the scene by Life-Net medivac to Vassar Brothers Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie, Sinagra said.

An investigation established that Norton was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the chief added.

Norton was charged with:

  • DWI
  • Speed not reasonable and prudent
  • Failure to keep right
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt. 

Norton is listed in serious but stable condition, the chief said.

