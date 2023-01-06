16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Westchester

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.

The fight started in a second-floor bathroom in the school when two 17-year-old students began attacking the victim. The fight escalated to physical violence when the older students punched and kicked the younger victim, and worsened when one of the older students stabbed the victim with a knife.

The school's security then responded and stopped the fight.

The 16-year-old victim was then taken to an area hospital in stable condition where he is now undergoing surgery, Yonkers Police said around 11:50 a.m.

Both 17-year-old suspects were arrested and will likely be charged with felony assault. Police also found the knife used in the attack.

The suspects' identities will not be released because of their age. Authorities are still investigating the fight, and a motive for the attack has not yet been found.

Police added that there is no threat to the public and that the school has returned to normal operations.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

