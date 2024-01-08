Person Injured In Monsey Crash On Snowy Roadway

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at the intersection of Wilder Road and Haverstraw Road in Monsey.

According to the Spring Hill Ambulance Corps, when police arrived they found one person bleeding heavily from their leg and Ramapo Police Officer Genito applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

In all, two people received non-life-threatening injuries. One person declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The victim with the bleeding leg was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene included Rockland Paramedics-Medic 25 and the Hillcrest Fire Department.

