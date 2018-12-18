Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland, Orange Counties
Obituaries

State Trooper From Rockland Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash Remembered

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Trooper Robert W. Ambrose Photo Credit: New York State Police
Major Douglas R. Keyer, Jr. along with Capt. George J. Mohl, Zone 1 commander, Lt. Brian T. Ferrone and Zone 1 members honored the memory of Trooper Robert W. Ambrose Photo Credit: New York State Police
Major Douglas R. Keyer, Jr. along with Capt. George J. Mohl, Zone 1 commander, Lt. Brian T. Ferrone and Zone 1 members honored the memory of Trooper Robert W. Ambrose Photo Credit: New York State Police

Gone, but never forgotten.

With flags at half-mast, New York State Police troopers in came together on Wednesday to celebrate the life and service of Trooper Robert Ambrose, who was killed 16 years ago in Yonkers.

Ambrose, a Pearl River resident, was killed in a car crash in 2002 when his patrol car was struck from behind shortly after 8:30 p.m. by a driver on the shoulder on I-87 in Yonkers. Ambrose had been writing an accident report for a minor accident when a driver in a Jeep attempted to switch lanes, struck another vehicle and then the Jeep veered into the shoulder and struck the patrol car.

Once struck, the vehicle burst into flames and both Ambrose and the driver - who was operating his vehicle with a suspended license - were killed. Police said the fire burned so intensely that the rounds in Ambrose’s service weapon began to discharge.

An investigation into the fatal crash found that excessive speed was a likely contributor. Six others were hurt in the crash and hospitalized.

At the time of his death, Ambrose was 33 years old. He had been a New York State Police trooper for five years and was assigned to Troop T in Tarrytown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.