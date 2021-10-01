Services Scheduled For Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson

Funeral arrangements for Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson have been finalized.

The 73-year-old Pawling resident died in his sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 29, officials said, following a four-decade career with the Sheriff's Office.

Visitation for Anderson will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center on Civic Center Plaza in Poughkeepsie.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. the following day at the Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Officials said that due to the large number of attendees expected, combined with the ceremonial procedures taking place, traffic delays should be expected in the Hooker Avenue, Market Street, and Arterial areas of Poughkeepsie on both days.

Those not attending the services are being advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays during those times.

