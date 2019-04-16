Popular Teacher, HS Football Coach From Rockland Dies At 39

A popular high school teacher and coach in Northern Westchester has died at the age of 39.

Dominic Narcisco, a physical education teacher at Primrose Elementary School in Somers and a former assistant football coach at Somers and varsity boys basketball coach at The Harvey School in Katonah, died in his sleep on Monday, April 15 to the shock of the community. Narcisco grew up in Rockland and graduated from Tappan Zee High School.

"Dominic was the beloved father to Frankie and a devoted son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and coach," Schools Superintendent Raymond Blanch wrote in an email to the community this week. "We can only imagine your shock and grief at this news and that of the Narcisco family and we share your pain in this unimaginable tragedy.”

Narcisco played football at SUNY Cortland before joined the Somers Central School District. He was an assistant coach on the Class A state championship Somers team in 2016.

In response, the community is rallying around Narcisco’s family, with 250 people raising nearly $20,000 in less than 24 hours as part of a GoFundMe campaign.

“Dom was a brother in the teaching and coaching world,” Matthew Ridgeway wrote on the GoFundMe page . "I looked up to him as a man because of his dedication to excellence as a coach and a father and I'll miss him. Prayers for the family to be strong and have peace in this terrible tragic moment.”

The Somers football community took to social media to mourn the loss of the popular coach, who came to Somers in 2006.

“Our hearts are aching. As most of you now know, we lost an incredible man, part of our family, Dom Narcisco. Dom was genuinely a special, loving person. He touched the lives of so many people with his caring soul, inspiring all to do their best,” @SomersFootball posted.

“Our memories are left with his love for Frankie, his family, friends, students, colleagues, and community. He taught us lessons we will never forget. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dom’s family. Dom, we love you. We will remember and honor you always.”

Professional lacrosse player and Syracuse University alum JoJo Marasco, who graduated from Somers in 2009, also took to Twitter to express his remorse for Narcisco.

“Lost a special person today. RIP Coach Dom Narcisco. You were an unbelievable coach to me in high school and inspired me. I was blessed to have been taught by you and it was an honor seeing you two weeks ago. Crazy. You will be greatly missed in the Somers community!”

Arrangements for Narcisco are pending. Check back to Daily Voice for information when it is released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.