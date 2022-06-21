Northern Westchester Supermarket Worker, Age 57, Remembered For Making 'Best Sandwiches'

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Michael Nardone
Michael Nardone Photo Credit: Yorktown Funeral Home

A Hudson Valley resident and employee of a supermarket in Northern Westchester is being remembered for his ability to make "the best sandwiches" and his love of making people laugh.

Putnam County resident Michael Nardone, of Mahopac, died on Wednesday, June 15, at the age of 57, according to his obituary.

He was an employee at Westchester County supermarket DeCicco's, located in Jefferson Valley.

According to his obituary, at DiCicco's, Nardone was known as "Big Mike who could always be counted on to create the best sandwiches in town."

He had a love of gardening, spending time with family, and cooking.

"Michael will truly be missed by many and remembered for his love to entertain and making people laugh," his obituary reads.

Nardone is survived by his wife, Christine, his parents John and Margaret, his brothers, John, Anthony, and Joseph, and his sisters, Marie and Peggy.

A funeral mass was scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak.

