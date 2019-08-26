Former Ramapo Police Officer Dies After Battling Cancer

A former police officer in the area who went on to do double duty as a volunteer firefighter has died after a battle with cancer.

Terry MacMahon, who was an officer with the Ramapo Police Department from September 1966 through January 1987, died on Friday, Aug. 23 at the age of 74 in Morehead, North Carolina.

“Terry lived a life of service. He served in the United States Air Force and was a volunteer firefighter for the Monsey Fire (Department),” the police department posted on Facebook.

“He moved to North Carolina where he continued to serve the public as a firefighter and various positions of leadership. Please keep the family and friends of Retired PO Terry MacMahon in your thoughts and prayers.”

Known as “Pops” in Morehead, the Morehead City Fire Department also expressed their condolences on social media.

“He was a long-time public servant, coming to MCFD with the merger of Wildwood Fire and Rescue with MCFD. Pops served his communities over the years as a police officer, firefighter, and fire chief. He will be sorely missed, and we send our condolences to his family.

