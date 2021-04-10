Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Stormy Weather Pattern Set To Arrive In Region: Here's How Long It Will Last
Obituaries

COVID-19: Lost Loved One To Virus? FEMA Will Reimburse Families For Funeral Costs: Details

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19: FEMA announced it will pay up to $9,000 to help cover the cost of funerals of people who died from COVID-19.
COVID-19: FEMA announced it will pay up to $9,000 to help cover the cost of funerals of people who died from COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay/neelam279

For those who lost a loved one to COVID-19, the federal government is now offering up to $9,000 for funeral expenses.

FEMA announced the program on Thursday, April 8, which is aimed at easing the burden caused by the pandemic.

“At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters,” Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate.”

Families that lost more than one member to COVID-19 are encouraged to submit one application with all of the expenses the family spent on funerals. 

Those that lost more than one family member can seek up to a maximum reimbursement of $35,500.

FEMA said it will provide the monies for any funeral expenses related to a COVID-19 death after January 20, 2020.

To be eligible for assistance, FEMA lists the following conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for the program on Monday, April 12.

Families will need official death certificates and documents related to expenses to apply for the funds, FEMA said.

They will also need documentation of monies already received.

To learn more about the program, click here.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.