Corporate Vice President From Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 39

Christopher Kelly
Christopher Kelly Photo Credit: Fred H McGrath & Son Funeral Home

A Westchester man died unexpectedly at the age of 39 while on vacation with his family in the Turks and Caicos.

Christopher Sean Kelly, of Bronxville, a human resources vice president at American Express, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, due to heart complications, said his obituary.

Kelly was born in Buffalo, New York, and attended Canisius High School. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in psychology and political science. He later received a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and a graduate degree from Cornell University in industrial labor relations, the obituary said

A devoted father and husband who loved the Buffalo Bills, snowboarding, reading, hiking, playing video games, and traveling, Kelly was kind, funny, incredibly thoughtful, and always knew the answer to the final Jeopardy puzzle, according to the obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Cameron, age 5, and Nathan, age 2; his parents, William and Carol; his grandmother Helen; his sister Alison; brother-in-law Scott Hutchinson; and many beloved extended family members.

"He will live on in the creativity and wonder of his children, and within and through all who loved him," his obituary said. "He will be deeply missed."

A mass will be held in his honor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bronxville, on Friday, July 22 at 10:45 a.m.

