25-Year-Old Woman Killed In Area Crash Worked As An Extra For New TV Show

An area community is rallying around the family of a 25-year-old woman who was the victim of a fatal one-car crash on Cinco de Mayo on her way home from working as an extra on a new television show being produced in the area.

Orange County resident Rachael Angelo, of Circleville in the town of Wallkill, was killed at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 on Route 17 in Goshen, State Police said.

Angelo was driving her gray Volkswagen when she lost control, went off the shoulder of the road, and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a new GoFundMe page that was set up by friends and family, Angelo served on mission trips and made the cut to serve as an extra in the TV series and was also working at a new job.

“She was never afraid to go after what she wanted. She also recently began serving on her church praise team, as well as starting a new job,” the fundraising campaign website states.

“Rachael loved her family and friends and will be very missed here as we wait to see her again one day. She was full of dreams and was courageous in pursuing each of them.”

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 7, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $16,000 that has been earmarked for funeral expenses that will be provided to her family. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

