NY Attorney General Begins Process To Seize Trump’s Hudson Valley Estate, Golf Course: Report

Lawyers from James’ office registered New York’s $454 million civil judgment against Trump In Westchester County Court on Wednesday, March 6, the outlet reports.

A Manhattan judge ordered Trump to pay the massive penalty after he, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization were found liable for using “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” to inflate his net worth to get better loan terms.

The reported move by the AG’s office would make it easier for James to place liens on the Trump National Golf Course Westchester, located in Briarcliff Manor, and his 50,000-square-foot Seven Springs estate, located in the towns of Bedford, North Castle, and New Castle.

Trump has until Monday, March 25, to satisfy the judgment. James has publicly said she’s prepared to begin seizing his assets if he misses the deadline to post a bond.

The former president has been open about his struggles to secure the nine-figure-sum. In a post on Truth Social Thursday, March 21, he said putting up the money is “VERY EXPENSIVE” and that it was “not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount.”

Trump has asked a New York appeals court to allow him to post a smaller, $100 million bond, or defer payment until after the appeal, Bloomberg Law reports.

The Seven Springs estate made international headlines in September 2009 when it was revealed that Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi planned to stay in a tent on the 370-acre property.

Following mass outcry from local leaders – and a request from Trump himself – the plan was scrapped, and Gaddafi found accommodations elsewhere.

