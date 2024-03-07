Next Storm System Will Bring Snow To Parts Of Northeast As Clocks 'Spring Ahead'

But there will be a blast of winter weather with the arrival of a storm expected to bring snow and sleet to parts of the Northeast.

The system is on track for Saturday night, March 9 into Sunday, March 10, according to the National Weather Service.

"Up to several inches of wet snow may accumulate on grassy areas over the ridges during the weekend's second half, mainly over the Adirondack, Green, and White mountains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "That snow may provide a boost to ski resorts in the region following a week where a significant thaw has occurred."

For areas where sleet and snow is expected, see the first image above.

Ahead of the arrival of the next storm, clouds will linger Thursday, March 7 as the latest system to move through the Northeast pushes off the coast. Scattered rain and showers are possible at times.

There will be a reprieve from the stretch of gray days on Friday, March 8, which will be mostly sunny with a high of around 50.

The weekend will be marked by a drop in temps, which will lead to the chance for snow in spots in the Northeast.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain or showers.

Rain is likely throughout the region on Saturday night into Sunday when clocks move ahead an hour. About an inch of rainfall is expected.

During that time, areas in upstate New York and northern New England are expected to see a mix of snow and sleet. (Click on the second image above.)

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and a chance of rain showers.

Skies will brighten up on Monday, March 11, which will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high temperature in the low 40s.

