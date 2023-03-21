Work Resumes At Amazon Construction Site Where Crane Collapsed In Hudson Valley

Work has once again resumed at an Amazon construction site in Northern Westchester after a crane collapse that sent two people to the hospital.

The collapse happened on Friday afternoon, March 17 in Hawthorne at an Amazon construction site located at 211 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), according to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva.

As a result of the incident, two people were injured and taken to Westchester Medical Center. Details regarding their current condition have not yet been released by police.

Additionally, the construction site was shut down for a few days while New York state and local authorities conducted inspections of the site, Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said.

However, the construction site has since reopened and work has resumed on the south end, Fulgenzi announced on Monday, March 20.

Fulgenzi added that the north end of the site, which was the area of the crane collapse, will remain closed as the investigation into the cause of the collapse continues.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are helping with the investigation, according to Oliva.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

