Water Emergency: Rockland County Implements Mandatory Restrictions On Water Use

A county in the Hudson Valley is implementing mandatory restrictions on water use due to dry conditions.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency will be in effect in the county beginning Thursday, Aug. 18.

The water emergency is the result of unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which limited the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for residents.

Officials said the water-saving measures apply to all residents and businesses and mainly impact outdoor water usage, such as watering the lawn.

Under the new restrictions, lawns can only be watered on specified days and times. Properties with odd-numbered addresses can water lawns during specific hours only on Mondays and Thursdays, the county reported.

Properties with even-numbered addresses can only water lawns during specific hours on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Watering hours are set for 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for automatic, in-ground irrigation systems and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for manual sprinklers or hose-fed irrigation.

Flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and landscaped areas can be watered during specified hours every other day of the month.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd days of the month, and properties with even-numbered addresses can water on even days of the month. Watering hours are the same as for watering the lawn.

According to county officials, other restrictions include:

Nursery facilities and golf courses may exercise a water conservation plan, that is compliant with Article V of the Rockland County Sanitary Code, in lieu of the specified watering restrictions. The conservation plan must reduce average monthly usage by 10%. In addition, all water use at golf courses shall occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for hand-watering of greens.

Water may not be used to wash any paved surfaces (public or private) such as streets, sidewalks, driveways, tennis courts, garages, parking areas and patios, except as required for an emergency.

Water will not be served in restaurants unless the patron requests it.

The use of flow-through (non-recycled) fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools is not allowed.

Water cannot be used for flushing sewers or hydrants except for emergencies.

All water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours.

No bulk water supply from any source within the county may be exported outside the county.

Continue to use water efficiently indoors with low-flow shower heads and toilets (look for the Water Sense label if purchasing new fixtures), fix any leaks, sweep rather than wash paved surfaces, run only full loads in washing machines and dish washers, don’t use toilets to dispose of tissues, and consider switching to high-efficiency appliances when it’s time for replacement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.