U.S. Attorney: Dominican National Admits To Picking Up Nearly 1,000 Grams Of Heroin In Rockland

A Dominican national has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to transport nearly 1,000 grams of heroin that he obtained in Rockland County, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Bienvenido Perez Lazala, 31, of the Dominican Republic, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In January last year, a Mexican narcotics trafficker provided another individual with Lazala’s name and identified Lazala as someone who could assist in establishing narcotics sales in New Jersey. Lazala was contacted and agreed to obtain heroin to sell in New Jersey.

On or about February 5 last year, following a series of intercepted calls, Lazala obtained 955.9 grams of heroin in Haverstraw for purposes of transporting it back to New Jersey. Lazala then sold the heroin to another individual, who unbeknownst to Lazala was a law enforcement officer.

The conspiracy charge to which Lazala pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Lazala has been in custody since his arrest in New York on Feb. 5 last year.

