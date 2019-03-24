Two $1M Powerball Tickets Sold In NY As New Jackpot Swells To $750M, Fourth Largest Ever

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas, and now, the newest jackpot has swelled to the fourth largest total ever.

The grand prize for the drawing on Wednesday, March 27 is now just over $750 million.

While no one won the $625 million drawing on Saturday, March 23, two second-place $1 million tickets were sold in New York - both in New York City. In addition, eight $50,000 third-prize winning tickets were sold in New York.

Saturday's winning numbers were 24-25-52-60-66 and Powerball No. 5.

