Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Sentenced In Case Of Missing Hudson Valley Woman
News

Train Slams Into Truck On Track In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the train versus tractor-trailer crash.
The area of the train versus tractor-trailer crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

The driver of a tractor-trailer that was stuck on railroad tracks in the Hudson Valley was rescued by a police sergeant before the vehicle was hit by a train.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:20 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 near the intersection of Route 9W and New Main Street in the town of Haverstraw, said Capt. John Gould of the Haverstraw Police.

Gould said the tractor-trailer had bottomed out on the tracks and a passerby notified Sgt. Christian Mendez who happened to be patrolling in the area.

Mendez was able to quickly turn around and remove the driver from the tractor-trailer before it was hit by a CSX Train, Gould added.

Gould said no one was injured during the incident.

Currently, New Main Street is closed at the tracks and traffic is being diverted, police said.

“I want to thank the Haverstraw Police Department for its swift action this morning in making sure the driver of the truck that was caught on the railroad tracks was out of the vehicle before the train collided with it," said Rockland County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. "A video of the accident shows it may not have been a survivable crash."

Hood also said that the quick actions by officers, including blocking other cars and pedestrians from entering the area, prevented a worse outcome.

"I’m sure the driver of the truck and the driver of the train are shook up and I hope they’ll both be okay," Hood added.

The name of the driver was not available. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.