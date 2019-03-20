Three Teens Go Missing In Area

Three teens have been reported missing and authorities are asking the public for help in locating them.

According to the City of Middletown Police Department, the missing juveniles are:

Brandon Fierros, 13-year-old, of Middletown, last seen on Tuesday, March 19 around 9:30 a.m., is described as being Hispanic, 4-foot-5, weighing 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt, black jacket, and black sneakers.

Fatima Contreras-Rodrigues, 13-year-old, female, last seen leaving Twin Towers Middle School on Monday, March 18 around 7:30 a.m., is described as being 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, Hispanic, with black hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white strips on the shoulder and hood, blue jeans with a rip on left knee and black footwear.

Grisel Rocio Palomino-Furado, 14-year-old, female, last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, leaving Twin Towers Middle School is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-5 and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

"The information that our agency currently has available is that the three individuals are runaways, voluntarily leaving the area without their parents’ consent," said Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen. "At this time, we have no reason to believe that any of the three juveniles are in imminent danger, and we have been actively working with family members, school staff, and our law enforcement partners to locate them and bring them home.:

Thoelen said the police department is currently pursuing multiple leads, and the latest information has led us to believe that the two females may have traveled to the New York City area.

They are possibly in Manhattan, but an exact location has not yet been determined, he added.

The male juvenile is believed to be in the local Middletown area, as he was observed yesterday by an acquaintance, but fled the location as the individual attempted to approach him, Thoelen said.

Anyone who may have information about the teen's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151. Anonymous tips can be sent directly to our agency through Nixle at the website address of https://nixle.com/tip/ or by texting ”Tip Middletown to 888777.

